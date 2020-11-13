-
KBBK/HD1 (B107.3)/Lincoln, NE Dons The Santa Hat

NRG MEDIA AC KBBK/HD1 (B107.3)LINCOLN magically became LINCOLN's CHRISTMAS STATION on FRIDAY (11/13). Morning show hosts GINA & JOE polled their listeners to help them decide what would be the perfect song to kick off the 2020 CHRISTMAS season. The answer had BAND AID’s classic “Do They Know It’s Christmas” as the winning suggestion.
PD JILL MARSHALL said, “We knew 2020 has been one of, if not the hardest, years in recent history. With all the negative noise around us, we felt it was a good idea to be early with the CHRISTMAS cheer this year.”