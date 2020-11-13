Special

CBS AUDIO is offering a three-hour THANKSGIVING special available to all stations, not just CBS affiliates. "THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY 2020" is hosted by GIL GROSS and will include stories about the holiday and how this year's celebration will be affected by the pandemic.

Reach CBS RADIO Manager/Affiliate Sales AMY BOLTON for more information at (646) 734-2095 or BoltonA@cbsnews.com.

