KC101's 30th Annual Stuff A Bus Food Drive

IHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKCI (KC101)/NEW HAVEN announced today (11/13) they will partner with CONNECTICUT FOOD BANK for the 30th annual “KC101’s Stuff-A-Bus” food drive. The event will take place THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19th and FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20th at HAMDEN PLAZA/HAMDEN from 6a to 7p (ET) on both days.



The initiative is to help ensure Thanksgiving for all in the community, when more residents of CONNECTICUT are in need during the holiday season, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



WELI (960 WELI)/NEW HAVEN's VINNIE PENN, WUCS (97-9 ESPN)/HARTFORD's ROB DIBBLE and KC101’s ADAM RIVERS will broadcast live from the event on both days encouraging listeners to stop by and help their neighbors in need. Suggested donation items include frozen turkeys and non-perishable food items. Listeners unable to attend the two-day annual event can make an donation online.



