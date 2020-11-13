Dorman (Facebook)

iHEARTMEDIA WICHITA SVP/Programming JIM DORMAN is among those downsized out of a job in the company’s current reduction in force, which has been unspooling across the country for two weeks. DORMAN also served as PD and air personality for the cluster’s Country KZSN (102.1 THE BULL), and had added PD duties at AC sister KRBB (B98) in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/3).

Prior to joining the WICHITA cluster as OM in 2017, DORMAN previously programmed CUMULUS Country WSJR/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON, PA. He also has extensive experience on the Country record label side, with stints at BIG SPARK, NINE NORTH/TURNPIKE, BLACK RIVER, and COUNTRY THUNDER.

Reach him here or at (615) 601-6436.

« back to Net News