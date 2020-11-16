Future Islands

BALTIMORE-based alternative band FUTURE ISLANDS has signed a worldwide deal with THIRD SIDE MUSIC, which encompasses the act’s entire back catalog (including respective solo projects) as well as all titles moving forward.

Rising from cult favorites to synthpop icons since the band’s inception in 2006, FUTURE ISLANDS recently released a new album, "As Long As You Are," on OCTOBER 9th via 4AD,

Commented THIRD SIDE MUSIC's SARAH SMITH, “As long-time supporters and fans, our team felt an immediate connection to the band. 'As Long As You Are' is a phenomenal addition to an already impressive catalog and we are excited about the opportunity to help support FUTURE ISLANDS to flourish in the next phase of their career.”

FUTURE ISLANDS joins THIRD SIDE’s roster of SOFI TUKKER, COURTNEY BARNETT, BADBADNOTGOOD, FLYING LOTUS, UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA, BLONDE REDHEAD, BROODS, KURT VILE, THE CINEMATIC ORCHESTRA and more

« see more Net News