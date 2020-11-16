Violet And Zack Out In Rochester

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP Alternative WZNE (94.1 THE ZONE)/ROCHESTER, NY PD/MD/middayer VIOLET WOODS and Marketing Director/Promotions Director/94.1 THE ZONE night guy ZACK SCHAEFER were cut loose last FRIDAY (11/13).

VIOLET rejoined THE ZONE in 2015. She has previously worked at THE ZONE from 2000-2003.

ZACK spent 11 years at SMG/ROCHESTER.

VIOLET posted the following message on FACEBOOK:

"That Awkward Friday the 13th Moment: When you're excited to get back in the office after finding out you don't have coronavirus only to discover you've been laid off. It's been incredible to have the opportunity to come back to 94.1 THE ZONE & get to work with so many great people. Some new faces, & others I had missed. Sharing passion for music, discovering new bands & artists together, seeing people smile & having a good time at events and shows, & swapping sarcasm has made it all even more special.

To all the talented, hard-working people both in front & behind the scenes doing mystical feats to make things happen: thank you....it isn't said enough.

Roc: Thanks for listening. Thanks for supporting local radio. Thanks for supporting local music & local businesses & neighbors. Please keep doing it. They need you.

Stay safe, love you all, & look out for each other."

Reach out to VIOLET at violetclauz@gmail.com, (702) 624-1858

Find ZACK at zackdschaefer@gmail.com, (585) 498-8514.

