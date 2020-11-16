Beharrell

ALPHA MEDIA fills ALT nights with THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW at Alternative WGHL (ALT 105.1)/LOUISVILLE and WARQ-HD2-W259CL (ALT 99.7)/COLUMBIA, SC beginning MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16th.

THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW originates from MERUELO MEDIA Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES. The began syndication with YEA NETWORKS a few months ago (NET NEWS 8/3).

BEHARRELL said, “What do you want the quote to say? I’ll say anything, doesn’t matter, especially if it makes the article more favorable toward me.”

