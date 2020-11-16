Wiley

The syndicated LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY show is offering a helping hand broadcasters who have lost their jobs in the recent corporate layoffs and who also have podcasts, inviting them to join the show's podcast network.

Host JAY WILEY is opening the show's podcast network, with an entry on the show's website and help promoting the podcast, to podcasts from laid off broadcasters, regardless of topic or theme. He told ALL ACCESS that the plan is to upgrade the webpage as more shows are added; the podcast network is promoted on the show, which airs on over 43 stations, and is included in the show's app;

Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com with "Podcast Network" in the subject line to take him up on the offer, and check out the podcast network page by clicking here.

