Miller

Television director and producer WALTER C. MILLER, who served as a producer on the CMA Awards for more than 40 years, died on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13th as the age of 94. In addition to the CMA Awards, MILLER also directed and produced the Emmy Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Grammy Awards and the Tony Awards, among many other television credits.

Miller was nominated for 19 Emmys during his career, taking home five trophies between 1972 and 1999, with four of his wins coming for his work on the Tony Awards. He was awarded the CMA President’s Award in 2007, and two years later, he was bestowed with the CMA IRVING WAUGH Award to celebrate his many years of service to the organization.

“WALTER was an absolute television legend,” said COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION CEO SARAH TRAHERN. “When you worked with him, you instantly knew you were in the presence of greatness. He brought so much innovation and brilliance to the CMA Awards over the 40 years he worked with the organization.”

« see more Net News