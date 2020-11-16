Will Benefit Long Island Hospitality Workers

COX MEDIA Classic Rocker WBAB/LONG ISLAND's ROGER & JP morning show along with the LONG IRELAND BEER COMPANY have teamed up to launch the craft beer "ROGER & JP’S HOPSPITALITY IPA" to benefit the LONG ISLAND HOSPITALITY ASSOCIATION (“LIHA”) COVID-19 RELIEF FUND. The fund provides $500 grants to hospitality workers who apply through their website LIHA.org.

WBAB's morning hosts ROGER LUCE and JOHN "JP" PARISE said, “Who doesn’t love getting served at one of our fine LONG ISLAND bars or restaurants? Now it’s time we turn the tables and serve the community that has taken such good care of us for so many years.”

LONG IRELAND BEER COMPANY Co-Owner GREG MARTIN said, “After years of drinking with these guys, it’s about time we got a chance to collaborate on a special beer with a special purpose. HOPSPITALITY is a beer we’re proud to release to support the community that has been so good to LONG IRELAND since our debut in 1999.”

“The LONG ISLAND HOSPITALITY ASSOCIATION seeks to promote a vibrant hospitality industry and to enable our workforce to continue to work and reside on LONG ISLAND," said LIHA President MARK IRGANG. “We are pleased that all funds raised through this great partnership will be distributed to those workers who have served our communities and have been essential to the foundation of LONG ISLAND.”

"ROGER & JP’S HOPSPITALITY IPA" is a NEW ENGLAND-Style India Pale Ale available in four packs of 16-ounce cans at select beverage stores throughout NASSAU and SUFFOLK COUNTY. LONG IRELAND BEER COMPANY is distributed by CLARE ROSE DISTRIBUTION who kicked off the fundraising effort with a $1,000 donation to the LIHA COVID-19 Relief Fund.

For more information on the "ROGER & JP HOPSPITALITY IPA" visit WBAB.com.

