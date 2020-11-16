KBPI Family Giving Back To Willie B

ALL ACCESS has learned that iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KBPI/DENVER's morning man WILLIE B lost his house in a fire on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 8th, and iHEARTMEDIA DENVER has started a GOFUNDME account to help his family eventually rebuild. The fundraiser is looking to raise $100,000 and as of SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15th had raised over $57,000.

WILLIE B told ALL ACCESS, "We had a big house fire SUNDAY. It got the house good enough to kick me out for the next 6-8 months while we try and rebuild what we had. I thought it was amazing my station and company did that for me, and am blown away by the incredible heart of my listeners who have grown up with me over the past couple decades. The main thing is family and kids are safe aside from that everything else can be replaced, remembered or rebuilt I’ve got a 19 month old and a 4 month old so it was damn scary."

The GOFUNDME site states, "Hey BPI Family - WILLIE B has and continues to give so much to COLORADANS over the last 20+ years. Now, he needs our help after losing his home to a fire. If you can, please help his family by donating."

For more info and access to the fundraiser for WILLIE B and his family click here.

