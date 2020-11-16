Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: 24kGoldn, Iann Dior #1; Ava Max Top 3; Bieber/Chance, Ariana, Harry Surge; Billie Debuts

* 24KGOLDN spends a 4th week at #1 with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, and grows 1148 spins to 19693 spins

* AVA MAX goes top 3 with "Kings & Queens," climbing 4*-3*, up 1300 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER move 10*-6* with "Holy," rising 532 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE goes 15*-12* with "Positions" but scores a large spin gain of 938

* HARRY STYLES is top 20 in his fourth week with "Golden," up 22*-20* and is +840 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE also scores a gain of 1005 spins with "34+35" - climbing 33*-27*

* BILLIE EILISH enters at 34* with "Therefore I Am," with 1875 spins

* RITT MOMNEY debuts at 39* with "Put Your Records On," up 496 spins

Rhythmic: Drake/Lil Durk Back To #1; Internet Money Runner Up; Travis Scott Top 5; Pop Smoke/Lil Baby/DaBaby Surge; Jhene/H.E.R. Top 10

* DRAKE and LIL DURK retake the the top spot with "Laugh Now Cry Later" - and have topped the chart seven of the last eight weeks

* INTERNET MONEY are now the runner up with "Lemonade," up 3*-2*, featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER, and NAV, up 864 spins and making a run to the top

* TRAVIS SCOTT goes top 5 with "Franchise," motoring 7*-4*, up 334 spins, featuring YOUNG THUG and M.I.A.

* POP SMOKE vaults 10*-6* with "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, up 820 spins

* JHENE AIKO and H.E.R. go top 10 with "B.S.," up 11*-10* and are +460 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION and YOUNG THUG go top 15, as they move 16*-14* with "Don't Stop," up 224 spins

* SAWEETIE is top 20 in her third week on the chart as "Back To The Streets" leaps 24*-18*, featuring JHENE AIKO, and is up 623 spins

* DDG and OZUNA (featuring DOJA CAT and SIA) score debuts



Urban: Drake/Lil Durk Back On Top; DaBaby/Young Thug, K Camp/Jacquees Top 10; Rod Wave, Travis Scott, SZA Top 15

* DRAKE and LIL DURK retake the the top spot at Urban too with "Laugh Now Cry Later" - and have topped the chart seven of the last eight weeks here too

* DABABY scores another top 10 as "Blind," featuring YOUNG THUG, climbs 11*-8* and is +190 spins

* K CAMP hits the top 10 with "What's On Your Mind," featuring JACQUEES, rising 13*-10* and is +265 spins

* ROD WAVE enters the top 15, moving 16*-12* with "Rags2Riches," featuring ATR SON SON, up 223 spins

* TRAVIS SCOTT also goes top 15 as well with a 17*-13* leap for "Franchise," featuring YOUNG THUG and M.I.A.

* SZA and TY DOLLA $IGN hit the top 15 with "Hit Different," climbing 18*-15*

* 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN' team with DRAKE to go top 20 with "Mr. Right Now," leaping 22*-17* and are +575 spins

* Debuts this week from H.E.R. and DDG

Hot AC: Barrett/Puth Back To #1; Jawsh x Jason x BTS Runner Up; Ava Max Top 5; Mendes Top 10

* A number of Hot AC stations shifted to all holiday music - therefore this week's panel is smaller than a week ago and may afffect chart position

* GABBY BARRETT and CHARLIE PUTH remain atop the chart with "I Hope"

* JAWSH 685 x JASON DERULO X BTS are the runner up with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," up 3*-2* and +142 spins

* AVA MAX goes top 5, climbing 6*-5* with "Kings & Queens", up 381 spins

* SHAWN MENDES has claimed another top 10 hit as "Wonder" moves 11*-10*

* A big move for SURF MESA, surging 16*-11* with "ily (i love you baby,") featuring EMILEE, and are up 280 spins

* BTS go top 15 with "Dynamite," rising 17*-15* and are +249 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE goes top 20 with "Positions," up 22*-20* and +229 spins in her 3rd week on the chart

* BEBE REXHA (featuring DOJA CAT), FITZ, MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD, and RUTH B all land debuts this week

Active Rock: AC/DC Hold Top Spot; I Prevail Top 3; Foo Fighters Debut Top 5; Asking Alexandria Top 15

* AC/DC spend a second week at #1 with "Shot In The Dark"

* I PREVAIL climb into the top 3 with "Every Time You Leave," rising 5*-3* and is now +101 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS score a enormous debut, entering at 5* with "Shame Shame," up 1525 spins

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA go top 15 with "They Don't Want...," up 18*-15* and are +22 spins

* BAD OMENS hit the top 20 with "Limits," moving to #20

* ARCHITECTS go 37*-29* with "Animals" at +82 spins

* BRING ME THE HORIZON and SYSTEM OF A DOWN also debut

Alternative: All Time Low Remain #1; I Don't Know Top 5; Foo Fighters Debut Top 15; Grandson, Glass Animals Top 20

* ALL TIME LOW spend another week in the top spot with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, having topped the chart now for nine total weeks

* I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME moves 6*-5* with "Leave Me Alone," up 156 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS also score a big debut here, entering at 13* with "Shame Shame" at +1497 spins

* GRANDSON go top 20 with "Dirty," up 21*-18* and are +88 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS enter the top 20 with "Heat Waves," up 32*-20* and are +252 spins

* BILLIE EILISH scores a strong debut at 27* with "Therefore I Am," at +537 spins

* TWO FEET and THE KNOCK (featuring FOSTER THE PEOPLE) also debut

Triple A: Springsteen New #1; Dayglow, Monsters Top 5; Fleet Foxes, Bastille Top 15; Foo Fighters Debut 16*

* BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN lands another chart topper with "Letter To You," up 2*-1*

* DAYGLOW go top 5 with "Can I Call You Tonight?," rising 6*-4*

* OF MONSTERS AND MEN also go top 5 with a 7*-5* jump for "Visitor"

* FLEET FOXES and BASTILLE enter the top 15

* FOO FIGHTERS score a debut at 16* with "Shame Shame" with 264 spins

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT go top 20 with "Skin And Bones, rising 21*-19*

* STROKES enter at 24* with "The Adults Are Talking

