Voice Of The Utes Passes Away

Longtime UNIVERSITY OF UTAH football and men's basketball broadcaster BILL MARCROFT died SUNDAY morning at 89, the school has announced.

MARCROFT, who began his career in television at KCPX-TV and KUTV-TV/SALT LAKE CITY and anchored sports on KUTV through the 1990s, became the UTES color commentator on radio in 1966 on KALL-A/SALT LAKE CITY and the play-by-play voice of the UTES in 1968 for football and 1969 for basketball, retiring in 2004 after calling 440 football games and 1,088 men's basketball games. He also called UTES gymnastics meets on KUTV and, later, KJZZ-TV.

