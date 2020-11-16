Susnow (Photo: LinkedIn)

Veteran TV marketing executive ILANA SUSNOW has joined LIVEXLIVE's PODCASTONE as Head of Marketing and Audience Development, based in NEW YORK. SUSNOW, most recently Head of Marketing and Integrations for SCRIPPS' syndicated talk show "PICKLER AND BEN," formerly served as VP/Marketing at NBCUNIBERSAL's Domestic Television Distribution group.

CEO PETER MORRIS said, "I have known ILANA and admired her acumen and skills for almost 20 years. Her wealth of knowledge and innovative marketing strategies that capture audiences across all media mediums changes the game for us at PODCASTONE. Her addition to our team increases our ability to reach listeners and potential listeners in ways we haven't before, further strengthening our position as an industry leader."

SUSNOW said, "As the entertainment landscape continues to evolve and consumers are sourcing their content, podcast listenership is growing by leaps and bounds. There is unlimited potential in the ways we can seek, capture and engage audiences to spark listener growth and increase ad revenue opportunities. I am thrilled to bring my expertise to PODCASTONE.".

