Radiothon

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's CHARLOTTE cluster -- Top 40 WNKS (KISS 95.1), Urban AC WBAV (V 101.9), Country WSOC, AC WKQC (K 104.7), and Hip Hop WPEG (POWER 98) -- are hosting the 9th Annual Secret Santa radiothon for ATRIUM HEALTH LEVINE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL on DECEMBER 3rd.

Hosts from all five stations will participate in the radiothon, airing 6a-7p (ET) from the stations' studios. Last year's edition raised over $175,000.



“Given the many challenges that everyone has experienced this past year, it’s a privilege to be able to give back to the CHARLOTTE community,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CHARLOTTE VP/Market Manager BILL SCHOENING. “We’re excited to make a difference by providing some much-needed comfort and resources to children and their families during the upcoming holiday season.”

