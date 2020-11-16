Jeff Luckoff

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA taps former iHEARTMEDIA RVP JEFF LUCKOFF as Market Pres./Chief Revenue Officer for its GRAND RAPIDS local media cluster. LUCKOFF will lead Rock WGRD, Hot AC WLHT, Classic Hits WFGR Hip Hop WNWZ (MAGIC 104.9) and AC WTRV. He will report to SVP TODD LAWLEY.

“JEFF’s leadership and market knowledge will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of our GRAND RAPIDS cluster by leveraging our ‘Local First’ strategy, our market leading brands, our incredible audience engagement, and our world class digital and broadcast solutions. JEFF has a consistent record of winning at all levels and will provide the strategic leadership that made his teams so successful throughout the states of MICHIGAN and OHIO to TOWNSQUARE/GRAND RAPIDS,” commented LAWLEY.

“I am elated to join TOWNSQUARE, the leading media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company. The people, platform and products are ideal in helping us serve the GRAND RAPIDS market by providing local advertisers with the radio and digital marketing solutions that will help propel their business, as well as entertaining and informing our community with relevant, local content,” said LUCKOFF.

