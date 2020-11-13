Whorf (Photo: Michigan Broadcasting Hall Of Fame)

MICHAEL WHORF, the longtime host of WJR-A/DETROIT's arts and culture show "KALEIDOSCOPE," died last TUESDAY (11/10) of natural causes at 88, reports the DETROIT FREE PRESS.

After beginning his career at WOCB/CAPE COD, WCOJ-A/COATESVILLE, PA, WTAG-A/WORCESTER, MA, and WWL-A/NEW ORLEANS, WHORF joined WJR in 1964 and hosted the PEABODY AWARD-winning series though 2003 with the exception of 1983-84, when he served as PD at crosstown Classical WQRS.

WHORF was inducted into the MICHIGAN BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME in 2008.

