Bubble Concert On December 11th

THE FLAMING LIPS will be staging the world’s first actual Space Bubble live concert set for DECEMBER 11th at THE CRITERION in their hometown of OKLAHOMA CITY. To celebrate this very special, social-distanced, first-of-its-kind prophylactic event, THE FLAMING LIPS filmed a live video for “Assassins Of Youth” at the same venue in OKLAHOMA CITY as a test run for the DECEMBER show.

The show will feature The FLAMING LIPS and listeners inside bubbles. All attendees are required to sign a waiver and will be required to wear masks throughout the concert.

