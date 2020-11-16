Stupeck

NASHVILLE-based GRASSROOTS PROMOTION has added HEATHER STUPECK to its GRAPEVINE division of the company. STUPECK's primary focus will be on radio promotion, and she will also contribute to initiatives involving digital media and streaming.

STUPECK began her career in radio with TOWNSQUARE MEDIA and transitioned to the promotion side in 2014 at JERRY DUNCAN PROMOTIONS, where she was Manager/Secondary Promotion. She has worked as a radio promoter, radio tour coordinator, tour manager and, most recently, as a social media manager.

“We are so excited to have HEATHER on board," said GRASSROOTS PROMOTION co-owner/managing partner NANCY TUNICK. "She is an experienced and creative promoter. Creativity is the foundation of everything we try to accomplish at GRASSROOTS, which makes HEATHER a perfect fit!”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be working in the GRAPEVINE division of GRASSROOTS with some wonderful people and talented artists," said STUPECK. "It already feels like home.”

