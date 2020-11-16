Key (Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY is hosting a new ten-episode podcast on sketch comedy for AUDIBLE. "THE HISTORY OF SKETCH COMEDY," produced by BIGGER PICTURE MEDIA and CLAMOR and directed and co-written by ELLE KEY, will debut JANUARY 28th as an AUDIBLE exclusive,



“KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY has created and performed some of comedy’s most memorable sketches over the years,” said AUDIBLE EVP/Head of U.S. Content RACHEL GHIAZZA. “We can’t wait to bring this immersive comedy experience, brimming with KEEGAN-MICHAEL's unique sense of humor and brilliance to our AUDIBLE listeners.”



KEY, who narrated iHEARTMEDIA and KLUTCH SPORTS GROUP's "DRAFTED" and acted in AARON MAHNKE, iHEART, and BLUMHOUSE's HALLOWEEN podcast series "AARON MAHNKE'S 13 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN," said, “AUDIBLE has raised the bar for audio storytelling and I’m excited to take this deep dive into the world of sketch comedy, share some iconic sketches, and show some appreciation to the legends who helped shape this world.”

