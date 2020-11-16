Weaver

COMCAST ADVERTISING SVP/Chief Marketing Officer MARIA WEAVER has been named President of WARNER MUSIC GROUP's WEA, WARNER RECORDED MUSIC’s global artist and label services network. WEAVER will be based in NEW YORK and report to WMG Global CEO Of Recorded Music MAX LOUSADA and will oversee the growth of WARNER's consumer brands (including EMP, HIPHOPDX, SONGKICK, and UPROXX).as well as streaming account management and playlisting, direct-to-fan and merchandising operations, consumer acquisition, content creation, legal & business affairs, and finance.

LOUSADA said, “As both art and entertainment, music has an unparalleled power to ignite passion, inspire loyalty, and attract audiences, consumers, and fans. In this attention economy, WEA is the global backbone that connects and strengthens almost all aspects of our artist development and creative marketing strategies. A multimedia innovator, MARIA comes to us with three decades of wide-ranging leadership experience. She’ll be a catalyst for change, helping us to redefine our artist and label services as a unified global platform for talent, and to put our artists at the center of a whole universe of possibility.”

WEAVER said, “Throughout my time in the TV, film, and cable worlds, I’ve seen how music is one of the most powerful drivers of consumer excitement and demand. The lines between visual and audio media are more blurred than ever, and I’m impressed by WARNER’s progressive approach to expanding music’s reach and influence across global platforms. I want to thank MAX for this wonderful new opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working with the teams at WEA, EMP, HIPHOPDX, SONGKICK, and UPROXX to pioneer the future of music on behalf of our artists, labels, and brands.”

