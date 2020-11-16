WIRK

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to HUBBARD RADIO Country WIRK (NEW COUNTRY 103.1)/WEST PALM BEACH, FL morning co-host TIM LEARY and morning show producer GARRETT PHILLIPS, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. While both say they are experiencing only mild symptoms, LEARY shared the news YESTERDAY (11/15) that three of his family members have also now tested positive, wife KAREN and their son and daughter.

“2020 please end,” he posted on FACEBOOK. “This became very real this afternoon as the entire family now has it … LORD please keep us safe!"

