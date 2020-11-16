Guest DJ's

LAGUNA BEACH, CA’s only radio station, KXRN-LP invites local leaders and legends to take over its airwaves NOVEMBER 18th-24th, 8a-7p to raise money for the community radio station. Guest DJs will craft their own playlist and hour of storytelling, as they talk about how music and radio has impacted their lives.

“KX Takeover is such a special fundraiser for us because it shows us every year that our station thrives when our community bands together to support it,” said KXFM Founder TYLER RUSSELL MCCUSKER. “This year, of course, has been especially hard on local radio like it has on all non-profits. It means so much to us that LAGUNANS show up for us during this challenging time to validate the worth of community radio in LAGUNA BEACH.”

KX Takeover is a friendly-but-stiff competition where the guest DJ that raises the most money receives the coveted “SILVER TONGUE AWARD.” Past winners include LARRY NOKES, RICK RIESS, BOBBI COX, CLAY BERRYHILL, AWAKENING CODE RADIO and COOKIE LEE.

This year's guest DJ's are, Mayor BOB WHALEN,, City Council Members SUE KEMPF and PETER BLAKE, IMAX filmmakers GREG and MEGHAN MACGILLIVRAY, Firebrand Publisher SCOTT SANCHEZS, Chamber of Commerce President PAULA HORNBUCKLE-ARNOLD, Attorney LARRY NOKES, Planning Commissioner JORG DUBIN and more.

100% of the proceeds generated during the fundraiser will assist the general operating budget of the station. Pledges $65 or more, listeners can become members of the radio station.

For more information and to make a donation KXFMRadio.org/kxtakeover.

