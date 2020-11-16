Stapleton (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

MERCURY NASHVILLE's CHRIS STAPLETON and his single, “TENNESSEE Whiskey,” took home the prize for #1 Played Song at the third annual WAFFLE HOUSE TUNIE AWARDS for the second consecutive year on SUNDAY night (11/15). The awards, presented in conjunction with TOUCHTONES, aired on Stabal.com and recognized artists and songs most played on the restaurant chain’s jukeboxes throughout the year.

Additional winners included CARLY PEARCE and LEE BRICE winning Top Collaboration for their duet, "I Hope You're Happy Now,"; BRICE winning Top Songwriter; LOCASH winning Breakout Band; LAUREN ALAINA winning Top Country Vocalist; ZAC BROWN BAND for Top Played Country Band; LUKE COMBS as Top Country Artist; and OLD DOMINION, who scored the Associate's Award. Southern Rock group LYNYRD SKYNYRD made a virtual appearance to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award, and KID ROCK took home the WAFFLE HOUSE Legend Award. 3 DOORS DOWN won for Top Alternative Rock Band, while MERCYME won for Top Christian Band.

MADISON JAMES hosted the evening's festivities alongside co-host WALKER HAYES, who premiered the 2020 WAFFLE RECORDS song, "WAFFLE HOUSE Girl," with the winner of the Scattered, Smothered & Discovered Artist of the year, IVEY ASHER.

In addition to the awards, the event featured pre-recorded, live performances from several TUNIE AWARD winners, including OLD DOMINION, ALAINA, LOCASH, HAYES and BRICE and PEARCE. There was also an exclusive After Show Party, which included additional performances and content to viewers who purchased a $3 ticket, with proceeds benefitting the nonprofit SWEET RELIEF MUSICIANS FUND.

Here are the WAFFLE HOUSE Jukebox Top 10 songs of 2020:

“Tennessee Whiskey,” CHRIS STAPLETON

“Location,” KHALID

“Yummy,” JUSTIN BIEBER

“Can we Talk,” TEVIN CAMPBELL

“Can't Feel My Face,” THE WEEKND

“Sure Thing,” MIGUEL

“Heaven,” KANE BROWN

“Hotel California,” EAGLES

“Love on the Brain,” RIHANNA

“Hold On, We’re Going Home (ft. MAJID JORDAN)," DRAKE

« see more Net News