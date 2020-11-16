Johnson

MOUNTAIN ROAD/VERGE RECORDS artist RAYNE JOHNSON will return to his weekly FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM Live series, "RAYNE'n and Pourin" on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18th at 6:30p (CT). JOHNSON took a two-week hiatus from the show after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, just a few days before he released his self-titled debut EP on OCTOBER 30th. The show will continue to focus on all things music and cocktails, and JOHNSON will also reveal the winner of a private backyard concert to happen in 2021, adhering to all safety guidelines.

“Literally days before my EP dropped, I came down with COVID,” JOHNSON wrote on his social media accounts. “My son was exposed at school and five days later we were contacted to let us know. But we had already been on a camping trip, sleeping in my JEEP about 12 inches from each other ... so, that was it.”

