PREMIERE NETWORKS and CMT personality CODY ALAN has been slated to host two holiday specials, "CMT After MidNite Friendsgiving Special" and "Home for the Holidays." Both shows are available to CMT Radio affiliates and open markets, and will also be broadcast via the AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK (AFN), reaching more than 175 countries, as well as 200 U.S. NAVY, U.S. COAST GUARD and the U.S. NAVY's Military Sealift Command ships at sea.

The "CMT After MidNite Friendsgiving Special with CODY ALAN," is a four-hour, barter-free show featuring conversations with Country stars, including LUKE COMBS, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN, GABBY BARRETT and more, who will share their favorite traditions and memories. The special will include a mix of chart-topping and holiday-themed songs, and is available to air from WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25th to MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30th.

Additionally, the four-hour, barter free "Home for the Holidays with CMT’s CODY ALAN" will feature conversations with Country music stars, including CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DOLLY PARTON, KEITH URBAN, MAREN MORRIS and more, who will share CHRISTMAS memories, favorite gifts and family traditions. The special includes a mix of holiday-themed songs, and is available to download on MONDAY, DECEMBER 14th and play through the holidays.

Stations interested in the specials can contact PREMIERE NETWORKS' Affiliate Relations department at (818) 377-5300, or email Affiliates@PremiereNetworks.com.

« see more Net News