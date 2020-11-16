Brooks And Yearwood

GARTH BROOKS and TRISHA YEARWOOD will headline a new, one-hour concert special, "GARTH & TRISHA LIVE! A HOLIDAY CONCERT EVENT" to be broadcast on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20th at 8p (ET). The special will be broadcast on CBS-TV, and available to stream on CBS ALL ACCESS. The show succeeds the married couple's last live concert special for CBS that took place in APRIL (NET NEWS 3/30).

BROOKS and YEARWOOD will perform holiday songs from their NASHVILLE-area home recording studio, STUDIO G. BROOKS will share details about how viewers can make song requests for the special on his weekly FACEBOOK LIVE show, “Inside Studio G,” in the weeks leading up to the special.



“Our viewers loved reaching out directly to GARTH and TRISHA to request their favorite hits back when the pandemic first hit," said CBS EVP Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality JACK SUSSMAN. "It brought some fun and joy directly into their living rooms as they were hunkered down with their families. Now, nine long months later, who better to bring some holiday magic, performing some of the greatest holiday songs of all time than GARTH BROOKS and TRISHA YEARWOOD?”

As with their previous CBS special, the holiday show will be filmed without a live audience.

