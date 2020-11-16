Florida Georgia Line

LIVE NATION has signed BMLG RECORDS' FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE to an exclusive multi-year touring deal in NORTH AMERICA. The Country duo expects to return to the road as early as Summer 2021.

“This past year has given us a chance to spend more time writing, producing, and being creative," said the duo's TYLER HUBBARD and BRIAN KELLEY in a joint statement. "We are itching to get back on the road. We miss our fans, and the live energy and connection we have with them when we hit the stage. Our LIVE NATION family has been a great partner in the past, and we’re excited to be teaming up like this together. Getting back on tour and being able to share our new music can’t come soon enough!”

