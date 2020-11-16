Toys For Tots

ENTERCOM's “RADIO.COM’S HOLIDAY TOYS FOR GIRLS AND BOYS", month-long virtual fundraising event is a partnership TOYS FOR TOTS that will be in forty ENTERCOM brands across 18 markets from NOVEMBER 16th - DECEMBER 6th. These ENTERCOM stations will encourage listeners to donate money that will be turned into new, unwrapped toys for local children in need this holiday season.

ENTERCOM is also partnering with TICKETSAUCE, an event ticketing, management, and box office white label solutions company to create a virtual giving platform that will turn the monetary donations into physical toys. All donations will be geo-tracked so all funds raised stay within their respective local communities.

“This innovation on traditional holiday campaigns allows us to build on our strong connection in our communities and meaningfully support the great work of TOYS FOR TOTS, safely,” said ENTERCOM VP/Social Impact SARAH HARRIS. “Through our partnership with TICKETSAUCE, we are able to raise money virtually, connecting the generosity of our listeners with the needs of our communities, delivering joy to children this holiday season.”

A full list of participating Entercom stations, The KKMJ-HD3 (NEW HOT 95.9/AUSTIN; WWBX (MIX 104.1)/BOSTON; WTSS (STAR 102.5), WBEN-A and WKSE (KISS 98.5)/BUFFALO; WKRK (THE FAN 92.3)/CLEVELAND; WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE)/DETROIT; WKTK (98.5) and WSKY (97.3 THE SKY)/GAINESVILLE; WTPT (93.3 PLANET ROCKS)/GREENVILLE; WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF)/KANSAS CITY; WMMM (105.5 TRIPLE M), WOLX (94.9 WOLX) and WMHX (MIX 105.1)/MADISON; WLYF (101.5 LITE FM), WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH), WAXY-A (AM 790 THE TICKET), WQAM-A (560 SPORTS RADIO) and WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI; WXSS (103.7 KISS FM) and WXSS-HD2 (HOT 105.7)MILWAUKEE; WNSH (NEW YORK'S COUNTRY 94.7) and WINS-A (1010 WINS)/NEW YORK; WNVZ (Z104)/NORFOLK; WTVR (MIX 98.1), WRXL-HD2 (BIG 98.5), WRVA-AM/HD2 (NEWS RADIO WRVA, WRNL-A (910 THE FAN) and WRVQ (Q94M)/RICHMOND; WROC-A-F (ESPN ROCHESTER)/ROCHESTER; KEZK (102.5 KEZK), KYKY (Y98), KMOX-A (NEWS RADIO 1120), KFTK (97.1 FM TALK) and KNOU (96.3 FM)/ST LOUIS; KEYN (103.7 KEYN), KNSS-A-F (KNSS) and KFH-A-F (KFH RADIO)/WICHITA; and WMQX (MAX 102) and WGGY (FROGGY 101)/WILKES-BARRE.

More information here.

« see more Net News