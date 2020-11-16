Atkins And Rhett

Performers for the 2020 "CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS special" airing on ABC-TV on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9th at 9p (ET), were revealed TODAY (11/16). KELSEA BALLERINI, GABBY BARRETT, DAN + SHAY, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, LADY A, LITTLE BIG TOWN, TIM McGRAW, THOMAS RHETT and DARIUS RUCKER with LINDSEY STIRLING are among the performers for the 11th annual show. As previously reported (NET NEWS 11/11), THOMAS RHETT and his wife, LAUREN AKINS, will host the event. Watch the new promo clip for the event here.

The show was filmed for the first time without a live audience this past SEPTEMBER.

“The idea for this year's show was to do a throwback of the great CHRISTMAS specials of the 1960s and 1970s,” said "CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS" Executive Producer ROBERT DEATON. “ANDY WILLIAMS, PERRY COMO, BING CROSBY, JUDY GARLAND, FRANK SINATRA all had classic CHRISTMAS specials where the viewer was invited into the homes of the host to celebrate the holiday like a best friend coming to visit. That was what we wanted to create for this year's show. Instead of a big flashy production, we took a page from those iconic specials to say, ‘Come relax, and let’s celebrate the holidays together.’"

