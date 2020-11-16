Leo Baldwin

Veteran programmer LEO BALDWIN has arrived in ST.LOUIS for ENTERCOM, as the newly appointed Brand Manager for heritage stations Hot AC KYKY (Y98) and AC KEZK (102.5 KEZK), effective immediately.

ENTERCOM/ST. LOUIS Sr. VP/Market Mgr. BECKY DOMYAN said, “I am beyond excited to welcome LEO BALDWIN to the ENTERCOM/ST. LOUIS team. The combination of LEO’s tremendous experience in these formats, along with his exceptional talent, will take us to a winning place and beyond with these iconic brands.”

“I’m so excited to join the amazing team in ST. LOUIS and the incredible brands they have established in the market,” said BALDWIN. “I want to thank PAT PAXTON (CPO/ENTERCOM), BECKY DOMYAN and MIKE KENNEDY (Brand Manager, 106.5 THE WOLF and 99.7 THE POINT) for putting their faith in me to take these heritage radio stations to an even higher level.”

BALDWIN has an extensive and varied background, with over 20 years in the programming trenches. He most recently programmed Hot AC WRMF and AC WEAT/WEST PALM BEACH, where he also served as OM over the seven-station cluster. During his tenure in WEST PALM BEACH, BALDWIN was also Format Captain for Hot AC and AC for ALPHA MEDIA. He's also programmed WRDW/PHILADELPHIA, WHHH and WNOW/INDIANAPOLIS and KDDB/HONOLULU.

« see more Net News