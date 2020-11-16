Mountain Country launched

After a weekend of stunting, WOOD RIVER MEDIA Hot AC KYKZ (STAR 107.5)/SUN VALLEY, ID flipped to gold-based Country TODAY (11/16) as “MOUNTAIN COUNTRY” under PD/morning host DORI DONOHO. Hosting the afternoon show, “The Ride,” is DOUG DONOHO. Weekend syndication includes “RICK JACKSON’s Country Classics” on SATURDAY mornings and “The Road” on SATURDAY nights. The station will be music intensive until MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd, when the DONOHOS will launch their shows.

The station is playing music from the ’80s through today, with core artists such as ALAN JACKSON, REBA McENTIRE, GEORGE STRAIT, LUKE COMBS, WILLIE NELSON, KEITH URBAN and CARRIE UNDERWOOD. Check out the new FACEBOOK page here.

