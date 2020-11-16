New morning show

GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS Country KVOO/TULSA has hired the former NASHVILLE-based duo of TIGE & DANIEL for mornings, where they will team up with current host AMBER GLAZE beginning on an as yet unspecified date in DECEMBER. TIGE RODGERS and DANIEL BAKER previously did afternoons on iHEARTMEDIA Country WSIX/NASHVILLE, and their show was syndicated to other stations in that company via iHEART Custom until iHEART’s first round of layoffs claimed their job in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/15). Prior to WSIX, the pair worked together at WGTR/MYRTLE BEACH and WTQR/GREENSBORO.

They succeed former morning co-host BROOKS WILLIAMS, who announced in AUGUST that he would not be renewing his contract in order to pursue a new career in real estate (NET NEWS 8/10).

“We are so excited to be moving to TULSA and can’t wait to get started,” said TIGE & DANIEL in a joint statement. “TULSA has such an amazing Country music history and scene that we’re looking forward to being a part of. We’re profoundly grateful to GRIFFIN COMMUNICATIONS for this amazing opportunity, and we’re thrilled to be alongside AMBER as hosts of the legendary KVOO. We’ll try not to blow it!”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome TIGE & DANIEL to TULSA and to build something exciting at KVOO with them,” said GLAZE. “The three of us just clicked and, after our initial meeting, I think we all agreed there’s a lot they can learn from me.”

“TIGE & DANIEL’s content and creativity is going to blow TULSA away and really set KVOO apart,” said GRIFFIN Radio Director of Operations STEVE HUNTER. “So excited to team them with AMBER GLAZE on the new morning show. This is just the beginning of things to come on KVOO."

