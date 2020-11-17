A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio

BMG Rockers EVANESCENCE are hosting a livestream concert experience "EVANESCENCE: A Live Session From ROCK FALCON STUDIO" on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5th at 4p (ET), with the stream available through TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8th at 11:59p (ET).

The event will be hosted at ROCK FALCON STUDIO in NASHVILLE where the band recorded their new album "The Bitter Truth." The band, who postponed their 2020 tour earlier this year, assembled from NASHVILLE, SACRAMENTO, and GERMANY to perform live renditions of songs from their upcoming new LP as well as some fan favorites.

Check out a special sneak peak of the event with the band’s first live performance video of “Use My Voice" here, and advance early bird tickets at $9.99 can be purchase at www.EVANESCENCELive.com.

