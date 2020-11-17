50 Cent

50 CENT’s historic debut single, “In Da Club,” from "Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ (SHADY/G-UNIT/AFTERMATH/ INTERSCOPE/UMe) is now officially part of YOUTUBE’s BILLION VIEWS CLUB. Also making its debut YESTERDAY, the award-winning music video for “In Da Club” featuring EMINEM and DR. DRE, is now available in 4K, fully restored from the original film here,

50 CENT, born CURTIS JAMES JACKSON III, is an award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor and producer from QUEENS, NEW YORK. Recognized as one of the most talented and prolific music artists of his time, the GRAMMY winner rose to fame with his debut album, "Get Rich Or Die Tryin,’" which has since sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and has been awarded numerous prestigious accolades. JACKSON has leveraged his star power to cross over with unparalleled success as an entrepreneur, actor and producer. From "Get Rich Or Die Tryin'" being one of the fastest selling albums in history to creating one of the most influential deals in hip-hop with the sale of VITAMINWATER, JACKSON continues to break records.

Reaching 1 billion views on YOUTUBE, “In Da Club” is the second rap/hip-hop music video from the pre-YOUTUBE era to achieve this milestone, the first being EMINEM’s “Without Me”. 50 CENT joins a diverse and elite group of artists from this era to do the same, including NIRVANA, QUEEN, GUNS N' ROSES, WHITNEY HOUSTON, THE CRANBERRIES and A-HA.

The video for “In Da Club” was directed by PHILIP ATWELL and won BEST RAP VIDEO and BEST NEW ARTIST at the 2003 VMA’s and was nominated for VIDEO OF THE YEAR.

JACKSON currently has the most watched new series on STARZ, “Power Book II: Ghost,” and in JANUARY, 2020, he received a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME and awarded an NAACP award for BEST DIRECTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES.

In 2020, the video has averaged over 400,000 views per day, and, over the last 12 months 50 CENT has earned over 1.2B total views on YOUTUBE for all his clips.

