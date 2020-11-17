Fundraiser

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KRMG-A-F/TULSA's 15th annual STORIES OF LIGHT fundraiser will launch TUESDAY morning (11/17) on "THE KRMG MORNING NEWS WITH DAN POTTER." The three-day event, broadcasting remotely from TULSA's LAFORTUNE PARK, aims to raise $300,000 for MAKE-A-WISH OKLAHOMA; It has raised over $3 million since its inception.

"This is an unusual year for us because, while the COVID-19 outbreak has slowed donations and wish grants, it hasn’t diminished the number of children and their families in need," said Dir. of Branding and Programming LEVI MAY. "We are always motivated by these local kids, we are compelled to provide light during their darkest days, and we have never felt more driven to grant every wish we possibly can."

