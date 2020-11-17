Taylor Swift (Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Just a little under a year and a half since SCOOTER BRAUN's ITHACA HOLDINGS acquired BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP's recorded music assets, several reports say the manager/entrepreneur has sold the master rights to TAYLOR SWIFT's first six albums. The buyer is reportedly investment fund SHAMROCK HOLDINGS. The deal is believed to be north of $300 million and closed in the last two weeks.

ITHACA acquired SCOTT BORCHETTA's NASHVILLE-based indie label BIG MACHINE, in JUNE 2019 for just over $300 million. The acquisition encompassed its client roster, distribution deals, publishing and owned artist masters. SWIFT signed with the label at the beginning of her career. Her contract with the label expired in fall 2018, after which she signed a deal for future recordings with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP. SWIFT was reportedly contemplating re-recording songs from her first five BMLG-issued albums as of this month.

BIG MACHINE is still owned by BRAUN and BORCHETTA, with a current roster that includes SHERYL CROW, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, THOMAS RHETT, RASCAL FLATTS and LADY A. The deal is viewed as a big win for BRAUN, who profited handsomely from his initial investment.

