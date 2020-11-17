Bob Miller Bobblehead

SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s JEFF TRACY (of "Barbecue Nation") and ERIC GORANSON (of "Around The House"), in addition to former SALEM MEDIA GROUP News/Talk KPAM/PORTLAND, OR, morning host BOB MILLER, held a fundraising telethon at the station to benefit OPERATION HELPING OUR HEROES. Their 12-hour telethon on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13th, raised over $40,000 for veterans and military families.

Commented TRACY, “This was the second year that BOB, ERIC and I were involved with OPERATION HELPING OUR HEROES, it’s really one of the most gratifying things that I participate in. Given the current social distancing, political turmoil, and uncertainty, I think we did really well. Last year we helped over 140 individual veterans and their families with the money we raised. This year I hope we helped more.”

Added GORANSON, “I think it’s pretty amazing that during these difficult times our listeners and advertisers could still dig deep and raise nearly $40,000 for our veterans and families of deployed members of our military. That just feels pretty good.

"It was an amazing program for an amazing cause, and we look forward to raising even more funds for OPERATION HELPING OUR HEROES. next year."



