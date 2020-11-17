Philadelphia

RADIO ONE Urban WPHI (HIP HOP 103.9)/PHILADELPHIA is moving its format & air talent over to sister cluster station WRNB (100.3). The Urban AC currently on WRNB will move to WRNB HD-2 on air and online at WRNB HD-2.

Recently (NET NEWS 11/5) URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE swapped station’s with ENTERCOM that included WPHI (103.9) going to their company. On NOVEMBER 23rd the station will begin simulcasting with News KYW- A/PHILADELPHIA.

RADIO ONE Station Manager, EZIO TORRES said, I’m excited about the updates to our PHILADELPHIA URBAN ONE cluster as this allows the audience and reach of each of our stations to expand.”

PD PARIS NICOLE added, "I am very excited to have 103.9 upgraded to a stronger signal. This will take our station and our amazing lineup to the next level with the latest R&B and Hip Hop, which will now be heard on 100.3."

To accommodate the transition of all the formats this week, 100.3 R&B and Hip Hop will simulcast on both the 103.9 and 100.3 frequencies to make listeners on both stations aware that the full transition will be made by MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd.

WPPZ (CLASSIC 107.7) acting OM/middays JAY DIXON will oversee the transition and updates along with PARIS NICOLE --who will work with the new 100.3 FM. He will continue to manage WPPZ HD-2 (PRAISE 107.9 ) and CLASSIX 107.9.

DIXON said, “We’ve got a fierce team that’ll bring PHILLY an R&B and Hip-Hop radio station like no other. PARIS and her crew have been bringing the heat on 103.9, and now this move to 100.3 is the winning formula we need right now.

REACH MEDIA's RICKEY SMILEY, DL HUGHLEY will still bring the fun and laughter to WRNB HD-2, and we’re adding LOVE R&B WITH AL B SURE weeknights, giving PHILLY a complete young adult R&B listening experience they can enjoy 24/7.”

