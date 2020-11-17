This RIF Keeps Rolling

No one is sure how much longer the current iHEARTMEDIA RIF will contine, but it's sure got everyone's attention as the largest audio broadcaster in AMERICA retools for the future with reduced staffing and more responsibilities on just about everyone's plate.

COVID-19 has had a large effect on radio at-large, and while iHEARTMEDIA has improved financials, it's all about the changing needs of the company for staffing radio with mostly a WFH staff, to the iHEARTRADIO platform, to its expanding Podcasting initiatives, to reimagining formerly live events into a virtual presentation.

Any RIF is very difficult -- but with COVID-19 surging, the economy making only modest gains, the holidays almost here, the timing of these latest changes are hitting many people exceptionally hard.

ALL ACCESS suggests that you keep these professionals in mind for any new openings in your company, as their severance, which has been called generous by many, will eventually run out. Or, you can explore those who are looking for work in the ALL ACCESS SITUATIONS WANTED section of our site. You can also list yourself there for free.

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, station(s), and contact information and we will post it.

Here is an up to date list of the names that ALL ACCESS knows about who have been laid off:

