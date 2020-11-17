And They Lived Happily Ever After

Congrats and many warm n' fuzzies to iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KXXM (96.1 NOW)/SAN ANTONIO PD/afternooner RUSSELL RUSH on his marriage to SARALYN this past SATURDAY (11/14).

RUSH told ALL ACCESS, "After initially planning a big shindig in SEDONA where we got engaged, due to COVID-19, like many couples, we were forced to pivot to something much smaller and safer. So we found a spot in the TEXAS HILL COUNTRY and made it official with just our families - and the day was perfect.

"Even our wiener dog WAFFLE took part in the festivities as a junior groomsmen. Yes he was wearing a tux. Lol. I have no idea what I’ll talk about on the air now, this wedding gave me endless amounts of show prep - and for the cost it should!"

