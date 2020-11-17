Mancow

MANCOW MULLER is leaving mornings at CUMULUS News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM. MULLER, pointing to the pandemic leaving him "alone in an office building with no guests and endless rules" doing "radio without joy," told FEDER he will exit after NOVEMBER 25th's show.

Substitute hosts will take over the show on NOVEMBER 30th while WLS decides on a replacement; VPMarket Mgr. MARV NYREN told FEDER that he and PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR had narrowed the search down to three candidates.

MULLER took over mornings at WLS in 2019; he earlier co-hosted middays on the station in 2008-10. His morning stints included stops at WRCX, WKQX (Q101), WLUP, and TALK RADIO NETWORK.

