Sold

METRO RADIO, INC. is selling News-Talk WCST-A, Country WXDC, and W228DU/BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV to WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORPORATION OF THE ALLEGHENIES for $365,000 less time brokerage payments and an initial $36,500 under the time brokerage agreement under which the buyer has been programming the stations since APRIL 2019.

In other filings with the FCC, LISBON COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling W299AM/LEBANON, NH to COSTA-EAGLE RADIO VENTURES LTD. PTP. for $75,000. The primary station is Triple A WNCS/MONTPELIER, VT.

IMPERIAL BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC has closed on the sale of Oldies WHGM-A (WHGM GOLD)/HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, W263CQ/CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD, and W298CG/BEL AIR, MD to JEFF ANDRULONIS' COLONIAL RADIO GROUP OF MARYLAND LLC for $10.

And AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION has closed on the sale of WJGS/NORWOOD, GA to JOY CHRISTIAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $5,000.

