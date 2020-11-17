Over 300 Affiliates

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "THIS MORNING -- AMERICA'S FIRST NEWS WITH GORDON DEAL" has passed the 300 affiliate mark as it celebrates DEAL's 15th anniversary as host of the show and its predecessor "THE WALL STREET JOURNAL MORNING SHOW." The show airs in 92 of the top 100 markets and online.

DEAL said, “With a short attention span like mine, it’s hard to imagine doing the same thing for 15 minutes, let alone 15 years. There’s a lot of pressure and responsibility, especially now with 300 affiliates, but having an exceptional team to work with every day and the support of COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS means waking up at 2:30 a.m. can actually be interesting and exhilarating.”

“In the history of our medium, very few shows have achieved over 300 affiliates," said COMPASS CEO PETER KOSANN. “Kudos to everyone at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS for reaching this goal and special thanks to GORDON DEAL for his leadership and voice.”

