Revenues Up

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC., parent of PODCASTONE, SLACKER RADIO, and REACT PRESENTS, saw fiscal second quarter 2021 revenue rise 52% year-to-year to $14.5 million, with adjusted operating loss from core operations narrowing from $2.1 million to $100,000 and net loss narrowing slightly from $10.619 million to $10,189 million (19 to 15 cents/basic and diluted share).

Paid subscribers increased 21% to 936,000; the company live-streamed 29 events, up from 10 in fiscal second quarter 2020.

The company is increasing its full-year fiscal guidance to revenue of $63.5-$69.5 million and adjusted operating loss of $2.5-$5 million.

