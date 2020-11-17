800 Affiliates For Viewpoints Radio

MEDIATRACKS COMMUNICATIONS' "VIEWPOINTS RADIO" syndicated public affairs show has reached the 800-affiliate mark.

“Even in this current climate, we’ve pulled together as a company to put together a great show week after week. This year has definitely thrown curveballs our way, but despite the challenges, we’ve continued to produce the same high-quality programming while continuing to provide unceasing support to our hundreds of affiliates” said Exec. Producer AMIRAH ZAVERI. “The non-stop growth of the show speaks volumes to the passion and skill held by each person on our team, as well as the continued need for public affairs-focused broadcast journalism in the rapidly evolving radio industry.”



MEDIATRACKS Pres. SHEL LUSTIG said, “VIEWPOINTS RADIO has evolved with the times. Our team stays current on what’s happening in the world -- and that’s a big part of the reason of why we’ve been so successful. Choosing important stories and asking the right questions, along with superb writing and high-quality production, are just some of the reasons why VIEWPOINTS RADIO has risen to become one of the leading public affairs radio programs in the nation.”

