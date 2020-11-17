-
Corus Board Declares Dividend, Files To Renew Stock Buyback Plan
November 17, 2020 at 5:33 AM (PT)
The Board of Directors of CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. has declared quarterly dividends of C$0.06 per Class B Share and C$0.05875 per Class A Share. The dividends are payable on DECEMBER 30th to shareholders of record on DECEMBER 15th.
The company is also filing a stock buyback plan with the TSX with the intent of renewing its normal course issuer bid to buy back and cancel up to 5% of its Class B non-voting shares for another year.