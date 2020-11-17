Petisce

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WKLB and Classic Hits WROR/BOSTON part-timer LOREN PETISCE has launched her own business, RadioLoren.com, as a result to being furloughed from the stations since MARCH. Through RadioLoren.com, PETISCE offers radio talent and public speaking coaching as well as voiceover and audio editing services, demo creation and critique and interactive voice response (IVR) phone messages for companies.

For more information, visit RadioLoren.com, or email PETISCE at Loren@RadioLoren.com.

