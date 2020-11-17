Airs The Jubal Show

THE JUBAL SHOW airs 5-9a (MT) weekdays on RIVIERA BROADCASTING Hot AC KMVA (HOT 97.5)/DEWEY-HUMBOLDT,AZ and KZON (HOT 103.9)/GILBERT, AZ replacing MONICA NELSON. Nelson was on her second stint in mornings at KMVA/KZON where she hosted mornings from 2014 to 2017 before returning in late 2019. In between she worked at RIVIERA’s AC KOAI (94.9/95.1 THE OASIS)/SUN CITY WEST, AZ. She also spent a decade at BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Variety Hits KPKX (98.7 THE PEAK)/PHOENIX, AZ.

« back to Net News