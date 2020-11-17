Cranford (Photo: Ed Rode Photography)

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING has promoted AMY CRANFORD to SVP/Administration. CRANFORD is based in NASHVILLE, and will report to EVP/Worldwide Administration DALE ESWORTHY. In her new role, CRANFORD will oversee the company's administration initiatives to better support its songwriters, as well as continuing to lead the audit team.

CRANFORD joined SONY/ATV in 1994, and has spearheaded numerous efforts including the company's "Cash Out" feature, which allows songwriters to request some or all of their current royalty balance to be paid immediately. Under her watch, SONY/ATV also introduced real-time processing for all its foreign earnings. As a result, foreign earnings will now be reported and paid in the same period in which they are collected.

“AMY's ability to generate ideas, build consensus and implement new initiatives makes her a key leader and trusted colleague," said ESWORTHY. "We are grateful for her selfless dedication and many contributions.”

“I am proud to be a part of SONY/ATV, where our mission is to deliver best-in-class services to our songwriters,” said CRANFORD. “I look forward to working with [CEO} JON [PLATT], DALE and the entire leadership team in this new role, and I’m excited to further expand our administrative efforts and build upon our success.”

